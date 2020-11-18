Search is underway for a man who may have fallen in a canal
Related Story
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with family and friends are searching for a man who may have drowned in a canal in Relampago.
Jose Ibarra, 30, of Progreso was out fishing with his sister in law and brother on Sunday afternoon, but at around 4:20 p.m. they could not find him.
Ibarra's family contacted The Mercedes Police Department and have continued to search.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Correction: There was a misspelling error of Jose Ibarra's last name in the original article. It was corrected to Ibarra not Ybarra.
News
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with family and friends are searching for a man who may have drowned... More >>
News Video
-
Back-to-back hurricanes hit Central America
-
Weslaco resident concerned about coronavirus risk at playground
-
Texas Southmost College board chairwoman starts third term amid lingering questions about...
-
Fence at Donna VFW destroyed, veterans seek answers
-
Documents detail how Atkinson profited from tablet deal at Rio Hondo ISD