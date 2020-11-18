Search is underway for a man who may have fallen in a canal

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with family and friends are searching for a man who may have drowned in a canal in Relampago.

Jose Ibarra, 30, of Progreso was out fishing with his sister in law and brother on Sunday afternoon, but at around 4:20 p.m. they could not find him.

Ibarra's family contacted The Mercedes Police Department and have continued to search.

This is a developing story.

Correction: There was a misspelling error of Jose Ibarra's last name in the original article. It was corrected to Ibarra not Ybarra.