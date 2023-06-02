Seaweed mass washes ashore at South Padre Island

A mass of seaweed known as Sargasm reached the shores of South Padre Island.

Hundreds of people are already soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves at the Island, or at least trying to.

Beach goers came to the island for some R&R, only to find an uninvited guest —Sargassum — and lots of it.

Some people don't mind it, but some find it quite annoying.

"It's creepy because of jellyfish. You don't want to get stung, and you feel it, and you're like 'what if it's a jellyfish.' So you're always thinking about that," Brownsville resident Miguel Govea said.

Beach goers say this can be a little bit of a nuisance, but experts say this is all a part of mother nature.

"It's beneficial, it's being used as fertilizer, it's a beach builder. And if you've been to the beach you'll see we have a berm that's built up, and it's building our beaches now in the smaller amounts that we're seeing," Cameron County Marine Extension Agent Tony Risinger said.

5,000 miles of the Sargassum came floating in from the Caribbean. Risinger says the seaweed could continue to float in through the summer.

But overall, beach goers who have visited the island says the seaweed didn't ruin their visit.

