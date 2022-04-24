x

Second booster shots available Tuesday at McAllen Convention Center

Second booster shots will be available at the McAllen Convention Center on Tuesday.

Moderna and Pfizer's vaccine will be available.

The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

No registration or ID is required.

First series shots will also be available.

