Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting at nightclub near Edinburg

An 18-year-old male suspect in a shooting at a nightclub near Edinburg that hospitalized seven people turned himself in to authorities, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Angel Favela was arraigned on a charge of criminal attempt capital murder of multiple persons after an arrest report released by the sheriff’s office identified him as one of the shooters. His bond was set at $3 million.

The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the El Antro Nightclub, located at 5120 Raul Longoria Road in rural Edinburg.

One individual, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez, was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the shooting.

The arrest report stated that more than one subject opened fire along with Lopez that night.

According to the arrest report, Lopez implicated Favela after admitting to his role in the shooting. Witnesses reported that Lopez and Favela showed up at the club with weapons right before closing time.

Favela was also seen cleaning out shell casings out of Lopez’s vehicle.

Of the seven who were injured in the shooting, one remains hospitalized in stable condition, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said on Friday.

Authorities have yet to release a motive in the shooting.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced they were also looking for 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares in connection with the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with any information regarding the Cazares’ location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.