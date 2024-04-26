Second victim identified in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg

A female driver who survived a deadly crash near Edinburg that killed two people and hospitalized two others will face charges once she's released from the hospital, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The collision happened Tuesday morning on FM 907 and Texas Road. According to DPS, a Ford Escape failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a Nissan Versa. The Nissan Versa then collided with a Cadillac, and veered off the road and caught on fire.

The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as 29-year-old Sergio Delgado, was burnt beyond recognition and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeremy John Hess, 43, of Wisconsin, was identified as the passenger of the Ford Escape who was ejected from a vehicle during the crash. He landed on a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital, a news release stated.

The driver of the Cadillac was also transported to a local hospital with injuries but was released Tuesday evening, DPS added.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.