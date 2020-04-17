Self-employed workers facing challenges receiving federal funds
Local businesses are pushing to receive federal funding after nearly a month of shelter in place orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Maria Hernandez works at E-tax Solutions helping people with their finances.
Receiving federal funds as a person who is considered self-employed could take too long, Hernandez explained.
Hernandez and others are in the process of writing to lawmakers, hoping to get a system in place, specifically for those who are self-employed.
