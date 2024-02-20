Semitrailer driver identified in fatal crash in Starr County

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating a tractor trailer crash that killed a 36-year-old Donna man and spilled nearly 4,000 gallons of diesel.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened on FM 1017 and FM 755 in La Gloria in Starr County at around midnight Wednesday.

According to Hernandez, a preliminary investigation revealed a 2011 Kenworth tractor trailer driven by Juan Carlos Mendoza Jr. was carrying diesel and traveling westbound in FM 1017 when it disregarded a stop sign.

The vehicle struck a fence and a tree, which prevented it from hitting an occupied home. Mendoza died at the scene from his injuries.

A hazmat crew responded to the scene.

On Wednesday evening, the Starr County Emergency Management Office urged residents living in the area to not consume water from their "natural resources" until further notice.

The crash remains under investigation.