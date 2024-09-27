Senator Hinojosa to assist La Joya ISD with potential sale of Howling Trails Golf Course

Roy Martinez has lived next to the Howling Trails Golf Course for decades.

The golf course in Hidalgo County is owned by the La Joya Independent School District and was purchased in 2014.

In July, Channel 5 News reported the district was looking into selling the property as golfers reported a lack of maintenance at the golf course.

Martinez said he has mixed feelings about the potential sale.

“Maybe the new owner will take better care of it,” Martinez said, adding that he worries new owners would turn the land into something else.

“As long as they keep the contract right, the 25 years, I’m happy with that no matter who buys it,” Martinez said.

Martinez is referring to the purchase contract of the property, which states the land must remain a golf course for at least 25 years.

“We're looking at ways that maybe we can change that,” Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa told Channel 5 News.

Hinojosa was against the original decision La Joya ISD made to buy the property.

“That was a real bad investment, it was money that could be used for teacher pay raises, for other needs the students have,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said he's glad to hear the state appointed board of managers overseeing the district is considering a sale, and that he's trying to find a way to get around the 25-year stipulation.

“We're trying to research that for the simple reason that La Joya ISD right now needs all the money they can get,” Hinojosa said.

Money from selling the property could help the district shrink a $10 million budget deficit.

In a statement made to Channel 5 News, La Joya ISD said they will continue to evaluate the best outcomes for the district.

