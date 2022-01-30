Senior Jaguar Putting Economedes On The Map
Related Story
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Senior Guard Ray De Leon is putting the Economedes Jaguars on the map this season as he shines on the court. As the season progresses, Ray has become the target of each Valley basketball player he goes up against. But what's behind the killer guard off the court? Watch the video above to find out more.
News
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Senior Guard Ray De Leon is putting the Economedes Jaguars on the map this season as he... More >>