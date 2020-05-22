x

Senior Spotlight: April 26

We here at CHANNEL 5 love our senior athletes and want to show them some appreciation with our Senior Spotlight Segment.

This segment highlighted:

Jonas Ortiz - Nikki Rowe
Alexia Montes - Harlingen
Alexia Sandoval - Mission
Elaine Coronado - Harlingen
Antonio Garza - Saint Joseph Academy
Alexia Hernandez - Sharyland Pioneer
Kilyn Munoz - Harlingen
Tiffany Matambu - Lopez
Mika Vento - Mercedes
Donny Serna - Harlingen
Seven Sanchez - PSJA North
Sara Gutierrez - Porter
Jared Sandoval - PSJA Memorial
Jacob Cavazos - Weslaco

