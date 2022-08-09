Seniors at adult daycare centers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of people in adult daycare centers made their way to the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday to receive their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu, those 65 and older are the ones most affected by the pandemic.

And now, the county, the city of McAllen, the McAllen school district and adult daycare centers have joined forces to ensure the elderly receive the COVID vaccine.

"We thought that it would be the best way to get the vaccine quickly out to them without those horrific long lines of people trying to get registered,” Cantu said.

With approximately 90% of the population still waiting for a chance to get a COVID vaccine, county officials are asking for patience as they work to vaccinate the most vulnerable first.

The county is planning another vaccination clinic for adult daycare centers in Pharr sometime next week.