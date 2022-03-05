x

Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census in their community

Related Story

Four seniors at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen were each awarded scholarship money as a result of completing their 2020 Census questionnaire.

It was a plan put together by two local businesswomen who are focused on getting others to make a difference in their community.

Thelma Tamez and Sarah Sagredo-Hammond first initiated the scholarship back in May. The deadline was just this past weekend.

The businesswomen hope to improve the scholarship and make it more of a regional event in the future.

Watch the video above for the full story.

To fill out the 2020 Census, visit here.

News
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded...
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census in their community
Four seniors at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen were each awarded scholarship money as a result of completing their... More >>
1 year ago Monday, June 15 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Monday, June 15, 2020 7:26:00 PM CDT June 15, 2020
Radar
7 Days