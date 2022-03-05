Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census in their community
Related Story
Four seniors at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen were each awarded scholarship money as a result of completing their 2020 Census questionnaire.
It was a plan put together by two local businesswomen who are focused on getting others to make a difference in their community.
Thelma Tamez and Sarah Sagredo-Hammond first initiated the scholarship back in May. The deadline was just this past weekend.
The businesswomen hope to improve the scholarship and make it more of a regional event in the future.
Watch the video above for the full story.
To fill out the 2020 Census, visit here.
News
Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census in their community
Four seniors at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen were each awarded scholarship money as a result of completing their... More >>
News Video
-
New video shows another look at suspects in burglary at Gold’s Gym...
-
Elderly Weslaco brothers receive new home
-
Finance expert warns gas prices could continue to climb
-
Officials hoping to reunite cows found stranded near Roma with their owner
-
McAllen PD searching for vehicles used in burglary investigation