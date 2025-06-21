Sentence reduction request denied for woman convicted in deadly Combes crash

A request to reduce the sentence of a Harlingen woman who pleaded guilty to an intoxication manslaughter charge was denied.

Erica Lynn Johnson appeared in court on Thursday. On May 7, she was sentenced to 12 years in prison after taking a plea deal in connection with a July 2022 crash that killed Elpidio Mireles.

The crash happened on IH 69 E in Combes when the 2008 Kia Sorento driven by Johnson collided with a gray 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Mireles.

Mireles died following the crash while his passenger, identified as his wife Leticia Cardenas Mireles, was hospitalized.

Johnson allegedly fled the scene and was found in a field near the crash.

During Thursday’s hearing, Johnson’s request to reduce her sentence from 12 to 10 years or less was denied.

Following her original sentencing, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said Johnson had a blood alcohol content level of .22 and was traveling at 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. He said he asked 197th District C Judge Adolfo E. Cordova to hand out the maximum sentence of 20 years to Johnson.

At her sentencing, Johnson apologized to Mireles' family and said she accepted responsibility for what she did and admitted she drank and drove that night.

Johnson’s attorney also requested to withdraw as her attorney following the Thursday hearing.