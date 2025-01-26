Servicios y clases de belleza en McAllen
Eva González, representante de 'My CelestialStudio', visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre los servicios que ofrecen, desde microblading de cejas y cursos de aprendizajes en línea.
Ubicación: 1821 N 23rd St Suite 203, McAllen, TX 78501
Número de contacto: (956)352-5653
Para más información sobre los servicios, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
