Seventh Starship launch postponed to Wednesday

By: Jose De Leon III

The seventh flight test of Starship is preparing to launch from SpaceX’s Boca Chica location by Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to the company.

The seventh flight test was originally set for Jan. 10, before it got delayed to Jan. 13, and then delayed again to its current projected launch date.

The launch window opens Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

As previously reported, Starship will deploy 10 simulated Starlink satellites as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission while in space.

“The upcoming flight test will launch a new generation ship with significant upgrades, attempt Starship’s first payload deployment test, fly multiple reentry experiments geared towards ship catch and reuse, and launch and return the Super Heavy booster,” the news release stated.

The Super Heavy booster is expected to return to the launch site, resulting in audible sonic booms in the area around the landing zone, according to the news release.

Channel 5 News plans to bring you live coverage of the launch when it happens. Check back for updates.

