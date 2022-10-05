Several Crews Respond to Fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Firefighters are managing hotspots after a house fire in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa and Harlingen fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Parker Road and Filippo Road. The Cameron County Emergency Management also headed to the area.

According to Santa Rosa Fire Chief Danny Theys, people were inside the home when the fire started. So far no injuries were reported.

The homeowner said he was working outside when his home went up in flames.

“A light bulb in the living room exploded, and that’s where the fire sparked. We couldn’t stop the fire. We didn’t have time to get anything out. We barely made it out,” Artemio Ramirez said.

Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical short. Magic Valley arrived on scene to cut the power.