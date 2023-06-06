Several dogs at RGV Humane Society at risk of euthanasia

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society is out of kennel space and dogs are at risk of euthanasia.

There are seven dogs whose euthanasia deadline is 6 p.m. Sunday. All seven are located at the group's Mission location. They can either be fostered or adopted.

Another group of six dogs are also at risk of euthanasia. Their deadline is Monday at 9 a.m. and are also located at the Mission location.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can visit the humane society at 227 Abelino Farias Street or call (956) 556-1607.