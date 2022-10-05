Several Hidalgo Co. Properties Being Reported as Nuisances

WESLACO – Several properties are being reported as nuisances in Hidalgo County.

Those who have weedy lots, unsanitary conditions or blocked drains are violating the health and safety codes and could face fines.

KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with a resident who claims there are more insects on his property because his neighbor won’t cut the grass.

Over 2,000 cases were reported since the program started two years ago.

The county operations administrator says the city can go onto the property to clear away or dispose of the items causing the nuisance and then charge the property owner.

Watch the video above for the full story.