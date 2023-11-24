Several in Custody Following Pursuit near Progreso
NEAR PROGRESO – Several people were taken into custody after a pursuit involving state authorities and Border Patrol near Progreso.
Department of Public Safety Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the chase happened Friday morning in the small town of Relampago.
Hernandez says nine people in the country illegally were detained.
The driver, a U.S. citizen, was also arrested.
