Severe weather preparations underway in Cameron County

With flooding issues in the region, one way the county helps prevent damage is giving sandbags to residents.

Throughout the year, Cameron County and its municipalities distribute sandbags.

But Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says some storms could lead to an emergency distribution.

"When we have a storm that is brewing that we know we're going to have a flood issue. Half inch to an inch of rain is not considered a flood issue. You know we're looking at when we start having four inches, three inches, five inches of rain," says Hushen.

His team is looking to another possible storm that is located in the Atlantic.

For more info on how to plan, visit Cameron County's website.

Watch the video for the full story.