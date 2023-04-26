Severe weather sends locals hunting for their boats

A handful of people in Port Isabel say their boats floated away during Sunday's storm. The high winds are the cause for the mess boat owners are currently in.

In Long Island Village, some are still shaken up by Sunday's severe weather.

"The storm came up so fast. Like 80 mile an hour winds and the waters all came up around the house and the boat was on the lift, and we didn't have it high enough," Brownsville resident Steve Dorman said.

For some like Dorman, the severe weather sent him on a hunt for his boat.

Dorman lives in Brownsville, and he's also a pastor at the First Baptist Church. He was in Brownsville when the storm moved in and his parishioners spotted his boat floating away.

"They're so nice, everybody was calling me saying we see your boat, floating down the channel without you in it. But I was in a meeting in Brownsville," Dorman said.

He wasn't alone.

George Strader and his wife, LouAnn have been at it all day. They're helping people recover their boats from the water.

"The winds blew really strong and not only with the winds that blew strong, we had a really good tidal surge," George said.

The Straders own a tow boat company called Tow Boat Us in Port Isabel. It's not only runaway boats they're trying to recover, they're also trying to recover boats that partially sunk.

Strader says it's important for everyone, not just boat owners, to be weather aware and plan ahead. A reminder as hurricane season nears.

Watch the video above for the full story.