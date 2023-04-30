Sewage Leak at Hidalgo Co. Home Putting Family at Risk

ALAMO – A Hidalgo County resident said sewage seeping onto his property has become a health hazard.

Alamo resident Israel Nunez said sewage is leaking into the decade-old house’s walls. He said his major concern is the possible health problems that can be caused by bacteria exposure.

Nunez said something unpleasant backs up on his property every year.

“It’s human waste… Everything you see in the sewers is coming out of my bowl and out of my shower,” he said. “It’s the last house of the sewer line, so everything starts flowing back until the pipe gets all full and then it starts coming back in until it starts coming inside my house.”

Nunez said the city has acknowledged the problem is with their pipes.

Two years ago, he decided to move his uncle out of the home to avoid health issues.

“He had cancer, it was bladder cancer. So they put a bag and he had an open cut. So, I had to take him out of there,” he said.

The homeowner said they city installed an extra pipe a year and a half ago. He said they assured him it would fix the problem.

Nunez thought the issue was resolved and rented the home to a family.

He said the sewage started backing up again a few days ago. Now, Nunez said he’s concerned for the family’s health.

“They have a little girl, and my concern is for her to get sick with all this bacteria. That’s the washing room, so they can’t be using that now until I clean all that mess up,” he said.

Nunez said the sewage soaked into the bathroom’s walls and floors causing more permanent damage. He said he wants something to be done.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Alamo city manager Luciano Ozuna Jr. to see what the city can do to fix the problem.

“We have identified the problem. Public Works tells me they’re going to build a couple of manholes along the line so that it can capture any backup. At that point, the manholes and then the backup manhole along the line… will alleviate the problem,” he said.

Construction on the two manholes is set to begin in the next two weeks.

As for repairs to the home, Ozuna said Nunez needs to file an official complaint with the city’s insurance company.

Nunez said if the manholes don’t fix the sewage problem, he may have to evict the family out of the home for their own safety.