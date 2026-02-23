Sewer expansion project in Primera moves forward

A new sewer expansion project is moving forward in Primera. It's aimed at helping connect neighbors to the city's sewer system.

For 22 years, Tania Vega has lived in her home on Carver Road in Primera and she relies on two septic tanks.

"Twenty-two years in the same home. Those septic tanks are not going to last long," Vega said.

In about a year, she won't have to depend on them. Vega's home is one of 62 that will be connected to the city's main sewer system.

"We need sewage. The two septic tanks are not going to last forever. They do need to be maintenanced and if I live here for another 20 years, I don't think they are going to last that long," Vega said.

But she does have one concern — her monthly bill.

"I used to pay $30 for the water bill and it just steadily increased. It's kind of $70 right now, but what they told me is that adding the sewage, I'd probably end up another $30," Vega said.

The sewer service will be an added cost for homeowners. The city says how much will be based on how much water is used monthly.

Primera's Public Works Director Javier Mendez says the expansion is needed to eliminate concerns that pop up when the area floods.

"It will be healthier for them. There are a lot of contaminants when it floods or if the system gets full. If there are issues, then they would have to repair it," Mendez said.

The total cost of the project is $900,000.

Primera received a $1 million grant from the Texas General Land Office to fund the project. Construction is set to begin in March.

Vega says she's looking forward to the upgrade. She just hopes it won't mean a major budget adjustment.

"It's going to affect it because I am a single income household. I have to budget my expenses, so I am going to have to adjust," Vega said.

Construction on the sewer lines is expected to take about a year.

Watch the video above for the full story.