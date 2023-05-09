Sex offenders required to turn lights off, follow certain restrictions on Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and while some families are preparing to take their children trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials are taking proactive steps to help keep everyone safe.

While Halloween decorations and well-lit homes are inviting, local police are reminding registered sex offenders to leave their lights off and doors shut on Oct. 31.

More than 62,000 registered sex offenders live in Texas, according to RegisteredOffendersList.org. The Texas Department of Public Safety says in the Valley, there are 2,700 registered sex offenders.

Under Texas statute, sex offenses are a serious crime, and being a registered sex offender can last decades in many cases or even longer.

While some kids go door to door for Halloween candy, Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says most sex offenders must adhere to certain restrictions.

"Turn off their lights in their home," Rodriguez said. "They are prohibited [from passing] out candy and prohibited to participate in activities involving minors, and they must be home at a specific designated time."

Watch the video above for the full story.