Sexual assault allegations prompt TABC to revoke license for McAllen nightclub

MCALLEN – A spokesperson for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Chris Porter, announced Thursday, a McAllen nightclub has lost its license to sell alcohol following allegations of a sexual assault on the premises.

Along with TABC revoking the license of The G.O.A.T. nightclub on 17th Street, a second suspect, identified as Joe Espinal, connected to the investigation was taken into custody.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS initially reported the alleged sexual assault that occurred Jan. 11. Court documents detail when an 18-year-old female was lured to a backroom of the club, where she was allegedly raped by two men.

A club promoter, Pablo Garcia, was arrested the same night of the incident.

New documents obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS show McAllen police used Garcia’s phone as evidence to identify Espinal. Officials cited a series of text messages and videos showing sexual acts between the victim and suspects.

TABC says it opened an investigation after our initial report aired Jan. 15.

“When we do see a report of something that took place within a TABC licensed business, in many cases, we are notified by local police as soon as they can, but in some cases, we are able to begin our investigation before we even receive that notification thanks to media reports” explained Porter.

