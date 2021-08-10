Sharyland community members participate in prayer walk

Nearly 100 community members took part of a six-mile walk to pray for all students as they prepare to return to 100% in-person learning.

The prayer walk - hosted by Sharyland ISD - started at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers say the route runs from Sharyland High School’s Richard Thompson Stadium to the Shary Memorial Chapel just north of Buddy Owens Blvd. and back.

"I think it was important to recognize the challenges that all districts have in trying to provide a quality education and balance that with the safety of our kids and our teachers and employees during the COVID crisis,” Sharyland ISD school board Trustee Ricky Longoria said.

Organizers are hoping to do the prayer walk again next year.