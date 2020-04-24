x

Sharyland holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students

All high school graduations are canceled leaving many students and parents forced to celebrate at home without friends or extended family.

The Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy held a drive-by graduation for the class of 2020's top 10 students.

Mario Luis Morelos Villaseñor says it was a moment he won’t forget. His mother, Miriam, says she can’t thank the school enough for the grand gesture.

