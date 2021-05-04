Sharyland ISD voters reject multi-million dollar bond proposal – again
Sharyland ISD voters once again voted no against a multi-million dollar bond proposal to renovate the school district.
The $35 million bond proposal was narrowly defeated by six votes.
Voters struck down a similar bill in the November 2020 election.
School board members said the proposal was desperately needed and it would’ve renovated three of the school campuses.
On the school board, incumbent Jose "Pepe" Garcia will keep his seat after he finished with 55% of the vote over his challenger, Charlotte Hocott.
Board of Trustees Place 4
|Jose "Pepe" Garcia
|55.49%
|Charlotte Hocott
|44.51%
Sharyland ISD Prop A - $35M District Improvement Bond
|FOR
|49.84%
|AGAINST
|50.16%
This article was last updated at 10:59 p.m.
