x

Sharyland Preps for Regional Finals

Related Story

MISSION - The Sharyland baseball team is two wins away from making it to the state tournament. In order to get to Round Rock, the Rattlers will have to beat rival Pioneer in the regional finals.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the Rattlers as they get ready to face the Diamondbacks.

News
Sharyland Preps for Pioneer
Sharyland Preps for Pioneer
MISSION - The Sharyland baseball team is two wins away from making it to the state tournament. In order to... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:38:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019
Radar
7 Days