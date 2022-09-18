Sharyland Preps for Regional Finals
MISSION - The Sharyland baseball team is two wins away from making it to the state tournament. In order to get to Round Rock, the Rattlers will have to beat rival Pioneer in the regional finals.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with the Rattlers as they get ready to face the Diamondbacks.
