Sharyland’s Hinojosa Hits Career Milestone

MISSION – As the Sharyland Rattlers took the court for their district match against PSJA Southwest Tuesday, the countdown was on for senior Estefi Hinojosa.

In the third set, Hinojosa recorded her 1,000th career kill.

It was a special moment for the four-year letterman and her team.

“It felt great,” said Hinojosa. “I was super happy. My teammates were super happy. I had a smile on my face. It felt amazing.”

It’s the first time a Sharyland volleyball player has 1,000 kills. Hinojosa’s team says the honor couldn’t have gone to a better person.

“We all worked together,” said senior setter Aydee Hinojosa. “We wanted her to meet this goal during the game. It was great to have everyone come and support her.”

“If you see her on the court, she’s the hardest working kid out there,” said coach Raul Castillo. “Off the court she’s the sweetest girl out there. Pretty much, she brings everybody together. That’s the type of player you want.”

Hinojosa started playing volleyball in the 7th grade. Now as a 12th grader, she’s set the bar high for future Sharyland players.

“The little kids that came to see her last night said they wanted to be like her,” said Castillo. “Hopefully that motivates our younger kids to want to join the sport early and when they get here, they can get that success.”

To have success, it takes plenty of hard work.

Hinojosa trains year-round to make sure she brings her A-game every time she steps on the court.

“I practice outside of school, I go to strength and conditioning, I eat really healthy, I try to do everything so I can do my best,” said Hinojosa.

The senior helped her team move to 5-1 in district play last night.

Now that she’s hit the 1K mark, the next goal is to win a district title.

Sharyland’s next 31-5A match is Saturday against PSJA Memorial.