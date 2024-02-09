x

Sharyland's Run it back Rattlers

MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland's boys soccer team has tasked itself with reaching the UIL State tournament for the second year in a row. Only this time, these Rattlers are hoping for more than just a semifinal appearance.

They're a much younger squad compared to last year's side, but they feel like they have the talent to go on an even deeper run.

Click on the video above for more on one of the valley's perennial soccer programs, and how they stack up to this year's competition.

