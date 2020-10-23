Sharyland teacher concerned about returning to classroom amid pandemic

The Sharyland Independent School District will start in-person instruction on Monday.

Sharyland ISD allowed parents to decide whether or not their children would return to classrooms.

One teacher, though, is concerned that Sharyland ISD didn't provide employees with the same option.

"I'm very worried because we're talking about life and death," said the teacher, who spoke with Channel 5 News on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about repercussions for speaking out.

Asked about the teacher's concerns, Sharyland ISD released a statement:

"At Sharyland ISD, the health and safety of our students and staff will always remain our utmost priority. We have provided all of our staff and teachers with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment, have processes in place to deep clean and sanitize our facilities continuously throughout the day, and have made a concerted effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to the statement. "There is protocols in place to address case-by-case issues and concerns with our entire staff directly with our Human Resources Department. Any issue regarding a staff member is a personnel issue and due to HIPPA protections we cannot release any specifics."

Correction: Due to an editing error, this story included the wrong statement from Sharyland ISD.