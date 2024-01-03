Shed Fire in Edinburg Under Investigation
Related Story
EDINBURG – Firefighters in Edinburg said an electrical issue might have caused a shed to go up in flames on Monday.
It occurred just before noon on Phyllis Lane.
A neighbor said one person was inside the house sleeping, but was able to get out safely.
Robert Cano, one of the neighbors, recalled the moment he saw the blaze, "So I say, 'Hey call 911 right now, dude!' Thank god nobody got hurt and good thing fire engines got here on time."
Officials said the shed had solar flares and computer equipment that was found inside.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
EDINBURG – Firefighters in Edinburg said an electrical issue might have caused a shed to go up in flames on... More >>
News Video
-
Arizona dog that went missing in Harlingen reunited with family
-
Marijuana found in Pharr home following police raid
-
Mission truck driver killed in 'freak accident'
-
Man charged following officer-involved crash in San Benito
-
Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle at Walmart parking lot in...