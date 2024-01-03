Shed Fire in Edinburg Under Investigation

EDINBURG – Firefighters in Edinburg said an electrical issue might have caused a shed to go up in flames on Monday.

It occurred just before noon on Phyllis Lane.

A neighbor said one person was inside the house sleeping, but was able to get out safely.

Robert Cano, one of the neighbors, recalled the moment he saw the blaze, "So I say, 'Hey call 911 right now, dude!' Thank god nobody got hurt and good thing fire engines got here on time."

Officials said the shed had solar flares and computer equipment that was found inside.

The investigation is ongoing.