Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway north of Weslaco

A homicide investigation is underway after a 76-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound at a home north of Weslaco, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Thursday morning. 

Deputies responded to the home west of FM 1015 on Mile 10 North for a 76-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound, Guerra said. 

Investigators suspect the gunshot came from outside the house. 

Multiple units were seen outside of the house Thursday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

1 day ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Thursday, August 19, 2021 7:38:00 AM CDT August 19, 2021
