Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. 

Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. 

In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound."

The man's name and age have not been released. 

2 days ago Saturday, September 17 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Saturday, September 17, 2022 9:51:00 PM CDT September 17, 2022
