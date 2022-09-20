Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
Related Story
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death.
Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening.
In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound."
The man's name and age have not been released.
News
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision... More >>
News Video
-
Coast Guard seeks new aerostat to slow illegal crossborder netting.
-
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
-
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
-
Rio Grande City places city secretary on administrative leave without pay
-
Coast Guard finds sharks, game fish tangled in miles-long illegal nets