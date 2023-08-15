Sheriff’s office: 3-week old twins hospitalized after Los Fresnos father sleeps on top of them

A 28-year-old Los Fresnos man was arrested Saturday after confessing to injuring his 3-week-old twins by “inadvertently” sleeping on top of them, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerardo Alcocer was arrested on charges of injury to a child, a news release stated.

The investigation began on July 28 when deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the Driscoll Children’s Hospital in reference to what turned out to be a set of fraternal twins who were admitted with signs of physical abuse and “non-accidental internal injuries,” the news release stated.

After conducting interviews with several family members, Alcocer confessed to inadvertently falling asleep on top of the infants.

According to the news release, Alcocer “stated the infants became unresponsive and he shook them to make them respond.”

Alcocer was taken into custody without incident and booked into the county jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.