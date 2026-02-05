Sheriff’s office: Bodies found in vehicle were burned beyond recognition in Peñitas

An autopsy was ordered after two bodies were found in Peñitas burned beyond recognition, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by the Peñitas Fire Department after firefighters responded to a brush fire on 4 Mile Line, between Tom Gil Road and Circle 6 Road.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is leading what the agency referred to as a capital murder investigation.

According to a Wednesday news release, autopsies were ordered to determine the victims’ gender and assist in confirming their identities.

“Investigators are working in coordination with law enforcement officials to review missing persons cases and to identify possible family members for DNA collection in order to positively identify the victims,” the news release added.

Investigators are also working to identify the owner of the vehicle the bodies were found in.

Those with any information regarding the investigation are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.