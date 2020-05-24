Shooting in El Paso Prompts Hidalgo Co. EMS Preparedness

EDINBURG - An Hidalgo County Emergency Medical Services representative says they're prepared in case of mass casualties in the Rio Grande Valley.

EMS spokesman Paul Bazaldua says his organization is ready at all times to turn on its protocol.



"We have these plans for multiple vehicle accidents for active shooters, for anything of that nature. Where we immediately contact all of the cities, counties which we represent and we start to coordinate with them," he says.

Bazaldua says police are called to make safety plans and once cleared, emergency crews work to save victims.

"We have a disaster communications bus and that bus turns into a headquarters of where the emergency is being held at," he adds.

