Shoppers stocking up on cold weather related items

As the cold weather settles in, lots of people made their way out to hardware stores to get their homes ready.

The most sought item at Los Pinos Hardware in Edinburg was pipe insulators.

“We're not very used to the cold here so we're trying to protect our pipes,” shopper Marcelino De La Rosa said. “We're in the season of cold fronts. We can either prepare now or prepare next time."

Marco Vargas De Leon said he’s not taking any chances after he was caught off guard by the 2021 freeze.

“We weren’t prepared last time,” De Leon said. “Some pipes burst, the water was leaking, and some of them were frozen."

Another item flying off shelves at Los Pinos were large trash bags, which can be placed over plants and even smaller trees to help prevent them from freezing.

“We have been seeing a lot of people coming in, so I’m pretty sure they think it's gonna be way colder than last year,” Los Pinos Hardware cashier Johanna Garcia said. “Come in and prepare now, because it'll save a lot of expenses later on.”

