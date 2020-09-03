Shortage of organ donors keeps many on waiting lists

About 10 years ago, A.J. Gonzales went to the hospital — and was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure.

It changed her life.

"I lost my job. I lost my independence. I got divorced," Gonzales said.

Gonzales tried to stay positive.

To stay alive, she needed dialysis. To recover, though, she needed a new kidney.

A shortage of organ donors keeps people like Gonzales on waiting lists. Of the people who died in the Rio Grande Valley in 2019, just 22 donated organs.

To register as an organ donor, visit TOSA1.org.

Watch the video for the full story.