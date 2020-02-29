Shrine, Historical Marker Vandalized
FALFURRIAS - A shrine to a faith healer was vandalized. The shrine is dedicated to Don Pedrito Jaramillo. He is known as "the Healer of Los Olmos."
The shrine was designated as a state historical marker in the 1970's.
The Brooks County Sheriff's Office is working to find out who is behind the vandalism.
If you know anything, call the Sheriff's Office at (361) 325-3696
