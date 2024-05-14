Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

UPDATE Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:15 p.m.: Juan Tellez-Rodriguez was found safe in Reynosa, according to Edinburg Police Department Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda.

---------------------------------------------------

Original story: A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg.

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, who was last seen on foot at about 1:30 p.m. at an assisted living facility on the 500 block of South 12th Avenue.

Police say Tellez-Rodriguez left the facility without notifying staff.

Police believe the disappearance of Tellez-Rodriguez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tellez-Rodriguez's son says his father has been diagnosed with dementia and may have trouble communicating due to a previous stroke.

Tellez-Rodriguez has white hair and brown eyes. He's five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Tellez-Rodriguez may try to visit old friends and may attempt to travel to Mexico.

Anyone with information about Tellez-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.