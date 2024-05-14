x

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

UPDATE Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:15 p.m.: Juan Tellez-Rodriguez was found safe in Reynosa, according to Edinburg Police Department Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda. 

Original story: A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a 77-year-old man last seen in Edinburg. 

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for Juan Tellez-Rodriguez, 77, who was last seen on foot at about 1:30 p.m. at an assisted living facility on the 500 block of South 12th Avenue. 

Police say Tellez-Rodriguez left the facility without notifying staff. 

Police believe the disappearance of Tellez-Rodriguez, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Tellez-Rodriguez's son says his father has been diagnosed with dementia and may have trouble communicating due to a previous stroke.  

Tellez-Rodriguez has white hair and brown eyes. He's five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. 

Tellez-Rodriguez may try to visit old friends and may attempt to travel to Mexico. 

Anyone with information about Tellez-Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700. 

