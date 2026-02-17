Single-engine aircraft makes emergency landing near Pharr International Bridge
Related Story
A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing near the Pharr International Bridge on Sunday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Martinez said Pharr emergency personnel responded to the call at around 3:12 p.m. The aircraft made the emergency landing due to reported "mechanical issues."
Pharr emergency responders, including the Pharr Fire Department, Pharr Police Department, Pharr EMS, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the United States Border Patrol, responded to the scene.
Martinez said two people were on board the aircraft and no injuries were reported.
News
A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing near the Pharr International Bridge on Sunday, according to city of Pharr spokesperson... More >>
News Video
-
Lyford family rebuilding after fire destroys their home and kills seven pets
-
Warehouse renovation will expand Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in La Grulla
-
South Padre Island dunes being rebuilt with Christmas trees ahead of sea...
-
Consumer Reports: Student loan delinquency and default
-
Revival of Cultural Arts to host women's empowerment event in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB clinches first ever Southland Conference tournament berth
-
Sharyland, Edinburg, and Weslaco claim bi-district championships in playoff openers
-
UTRGV Baseball draws over 13,000 fans, Lose season opener series to Kansas
-
UTRGV baseball drops game two of the series against Kansas
-
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship