Sinkhole causes road closure near La Joya
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal posted on Facebook a road closure due to a sinkhole in La Joya.
Villarreal said the sinkhole is on Jara Chinas Road between Mile 13 and Mile 14. Initial inspections suggest it may be related to a "gas line issue."
The area has been closed off and representatives from the impacted utility are assessing the situation, according to Villarreal.
"Once we receive clearance from the gas company, our crews will begin necessary repairs to restore safe travel conditions," Villarreal said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.
