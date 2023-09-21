Sinkholes Still Present Near McAllen Farm

UPDATE (6/29): There’s still more work to be done to fix the sinkholes.

The family says one of the sinkholes grew by about 20 feet.

The exposed gas line is back underground thanks to the Hidalgo Irrigation District 1.

The floodwater in the back of the property is now down to two feet.

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley farm may be on the verge of collapsing due to nearby sinkholes.

Massive sinkholes near Taylor Crossings, a 30-acre ranch in McAllen, are at least 30 feet deep.

The family who owns the property says the sinkholes began Thursday when water gushed out of a canal behind their property.

They say floodwaters were up to five feet on Thursday.

