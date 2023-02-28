Sisters charged in connection with fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes

Two sisters were charged with murder in connection with a Thursday kidnapping attempt near Mercedes that ended with one of the perpetrators getting shot and killed, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of five people, including the kidnapping victim, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a news release.

Ashley Dinhora Evelin Orozco, 21, and Esmeralda Lee Orozco, 19, were arraigned on murder and tampering with evidence charges Saturday. Their bonds were each set at $1.1 million.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 6800 block of Vera Lane at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, where the homeowner — identified as 19-year-old Juan Ramirez — said he was assaulted by multiple armed suspects during an attempted kidnapping at his residence.

During the assault, one of the male suspects fired his rifle, which struck another suspect — identified as 19-year-old Carlos Garcia Ruiz.

Deputies later learned Ruiz arrived at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and succumbed to his injuries.

On Thursday, Joselyn Lomeli, 18, and Rosabla Sarahi Garcia Ruiz, 17, were arrested in connection with the investigation after they “implicated themselves” themselves in the kidnapping attempt. They were charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Friday and also had their bonds set at $1.1 million.

Ramirez was also arrested Thursday on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told Channel 5 News they are working on identifying other suspects involved in the incident.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.