Six Wildcats Signing onto their Next Chapter
Related Story
WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East signed their collegiate letter of intent in track and field, and soccer.
Click on the video above for more on the record breaking signings.
News
WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East signed their collegiate letter of intent in track and field, and soccer.... More >>
News Video
-
IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to children this summer
-
Water and wastewater lines being upgraded in downtown Brownsville
-
City of Mercedes adding second water well
-
SpaceX targeting early June launch for fourth Starship flight
-
Mission CISD student-run newsroom launches Spanish language newscast