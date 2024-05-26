x

Six Wildcats Signing onto their Next Chapter

By: Bella Michaels

Related Story

WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East signed their collegiate letter of intent in track and field, and soccer.

Click on the video above for more on the record breaking signings. 

News
Six Wildcats signing onto their next chapter
Six Wildcats signing onto their next chapter
WESLACO, Texas -- Six athletes at Weslaco East signed their collegiate letter of intent in track and field, and soccer.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 24 2024 May 24, 2024 Friday, May 24, 2024 4:46:00 PM CDT May 24, 2024
Radar
7 Days