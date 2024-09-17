x

Small Business Administration to host hurricane preparedness webinar

By: Santiago Caicedo

The Small Business Administration is getting ready to help the public with hurricane preparedness.

On Wednesday, June 26, the SBA will host a free webinar for local homeowners and business owners to discuss different types of insurance plans people can buy well ahead of any storm.

“I've seen the devastation to not only businesses, but homes," SBA Associate District Director Angela Burton said. “This is two hours of your day, it could help you or save you from probably a month of pain and agony."

Click here to apply to the webinar.

