Small School Realignment

HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley will have more opportunities in the football postseason for the next two years after the UIL placed Rio Grande Valley teams into four districts in the 5A classification. Two in 5A Division I and Two in 5A Division II rather than two crammed districts in each division.

The Valley also maintains two 6A districts of six teams each, rather than having West Valley schools join 6A schools from Laredo.

Below are the official realigned FOOTBALL districts for 2022-2024.

Rio Grande Valley Realignment for Football

6A

32–6A: Hanna, Rivera, Harlingen, Los Fresnos, San Benito, Weslaco

31-6A: Edinburg, Economedes, Edinburg North, La Joya, Mission, PSJA