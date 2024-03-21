Smart Living: CrossFit experts share expertise with new book

New data from the World Health Organization shows more people are not exercising.

It's a problem that can lead to some serious health conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

Leading figures in CrossFit share insights from their book Built To Move in hopes to improve mobility across the globe.

"We're finding that most people are sitting somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 14 hours a day, which is all their waking hours," Juliet Starrett said.

Juliet and Physical Therapist Kelly Starrett are long-time leaders in the CrossFit world. Kelly is an elite physical therapist to Olympians and Navy SEALs.

Together, they decided to write Built To Move to give the rest of us a way to gauge our range of motion.

"I'm not talking about being a gymnast, I'm just talking about being able to do things like squat all the way to the ground without falling over," Kelly said.

Can you pass the book's mobility tests?

First, the sit-rise test, which checks how well you can get off the floor unassisted.

"The number one reason that people end up in a nursing home is they can't get up and down off the ground. It's actually a test that everybody can improve on. One of the things we preach to everyone we know, is to spend at least 30 minutes a day just sitting on the ground," Juliet said.

How mobile are your shoulders? Lie faced down on the floor with a broomstick. If you can't lift your arms, your shoulder mobility needs work. Doing a simple wall hang every day can help.

To extend your hip movement, try the couch stretch.

The Starretts say it's also important to find ways to correct any bad posture.

"I might need to grab the door frame and take a few breaths there," Kelly said.

The Starretts say their message is that to keep moving when you're older, you need to keep moving when you're younger, even if you don't hit the gym.